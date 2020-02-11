More from Star Tribune
Loons
Minnesota United's Kevin Molino, Ethan Finlay looking better in second year after injuries
The attackers appear to be returning to the form they showed before 2018 knee surgeries.
Twins
Photos: Pitchers, catchers (and others) report to spring training
Twins pitchers and catchers have reported to Fort Myers, FL for the start of spring training
Sports
No 'Plan B' for Olympics; questions over Chinese presence
Tokyo Olympic organizers and the International Olympic Committee said Friday there is no "Plan B" for the 2020 Games, which open in just over five months and have been jolted by the outbreak of a virus in neighboring China.
Twins
Hader loses to Brewers in arbitration, players drop to 1-6
Baseball's arbitration model for relief pitchers is broken, Milwaukee closer Josh Hader said Friday after losing his case against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Sports
How the Larry Nassar scandal has affected others
A former Michigan State University gymnastics coach was convicted Friday on charges that she lied to police when she denied that two teen athletes told…