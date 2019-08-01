More from Star Tribune
Twins
Twins blow ninth-inning lead, lose to Marlins in 12
The Twins took a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth, but the Marlins scored three before there was an out to tie it off new reliever Sam Dyson.
Vikings
Rodgers: Packers' new-look defense has 'a little more juice'
The Green Bay Packers are hoping this is the year — for the first time in nearly a decade — their defense becomes more of an asset than a liability.
Vikings
Bears' defense picking up changes under Chuck Pagano.
Khalil Mack poured into the backfield Thursday at the Chicago Bears' practice, stretched up and deflected Mitchell Trubisky pass before making the interception.
Vikings
Cardinals' Murray focused on playing well amid rookie hype
Kyler Murray doesn't expect to play much next Thursday when the Arizona Cardinals open the preseason at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. And much like first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury, the No. 1 overall pick isn't giving away hints on how the offense will look.
Vikings
Vikings' Hunter: 'It all starts by just doing your job'
Now in his fifth season, Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter has moved into a mentorship role for younger players.