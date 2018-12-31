More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Bengals fire coach Marvin Lewis after 16th season
The surprise isn't that Marvin Lewis is gone, but that it took so long for the Bengals to make the change.
Vikings
Broncos fire Vance Joseph after 11-21 mark over 2 years
Vance Joseph was fired as coach of the Denver Broncos on Monday after back-to-back double-digit losing seasons.
Gophers
Duke remains No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll; Kentucky rises to 13th
Duke remains atop an AP Top 25 poll with few major changes after a light Christmas week schedule of games.
High Schools
Prep athletes of the week: Forest Lake goalie Ally Goehner leads her pumped teammates to big win
Ally Goehner had back-to-back shutouts, including a 1-0 victory over Andover.
Gophers
Top 5 unchanged in AP women's hoops poll, UConn still No. 1
UConn, Notre Dame and Louisville remain the top three teams in The Associated Press women's basketball poll.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.