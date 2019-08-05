More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
After dubious early years, Vikings' Alexander matures into reliable CB
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer explained to Mackensie Alexander in 2016 that there were two paths to take. The cornerback, eventually, took the correct one.
Vikings
Vikings rookie Johnson making strong run at No. 3 receiver spot
Asked before practice about the many young receivers fighting for roster spots behind starters Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, Olabisi Johnson was the first one coach Mike Zimmer patted on the back.
Twins
New Twins reliever Dyson's shoulder hurt back in mid-July
He was pitching well despite the discomfort and apparently didn't tell the Giants about his condition.
Gophers
Gophers turn to Morgan at QB again with Annexstad out indefinitely
Zack Annexstad's foot injury means the starting QB battle is over, with Tanner Morgan behind center, and the backup will be a true freshman.
Lynx
Augustus listed as probable for Tuesday night's Lynx game at Atlanta
The longtime Lynx star has yet to play a regular-season game this season because of a knee injury.