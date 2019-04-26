More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Pick-by-pick and more: Keep up with the NFL draft here
Looking for the latest on the NFL draft, as well as a look ahead to Saturday's final rounds. You can find it all here.
Vikings
The Latest: 7 Hall of Famers set to announce picks
The Latest on the NFL draft (all times EDT):
Twins
Red Sox, Rays washed out in series opener; twinbill June 8
The Red Sox will have to wait a day for a chance to catch up on the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays.
Golf
Woods chooses not to enter Quail Hollow
Masters champion Tiger Woods is not ready to get back to work.Woods did not enter the Wells Fargo Championship next week at Quail Hollow, meaning…
Vikings
Ten intriguing draft prospects still available to the Vikings tonight
Is there a remaining draft prospect who intrigues general manager Rick Spielman enough that he'll trade to move up from the Vikings' current position in the second round?