More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
LEADING OFF: Yost begins final homestand with Royals
A look at what's happening around the majors Tuesday:FINAL DAYSThe Kansas City Royals host the Atlanta Braves in their first game since manager Ned Yost…
Local
Trip to Iowa casino aims to boost odds for Minn. sports gambling
Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington and other proponents say Minnesota is leaving money on the table; those who oppose it makes gambling too accessible.
Vikings
Roethlisberger undergoes elbow surgery, plans 2020 return
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had surgery to repair his right elbow on Monday.
Gophers
KU receives notice of allegations from NCAA in men's hoops
The University of Kansas received a notice of allegations from the NCAA on Monday that alleges significant violations within its storied men's basketball program, including a responsibility charge leveled against Hall of Fame coach Bill Self.
Golf
PGA Tour cancels China Series event in Hong Kong for safety
The PGA Tour Series-China is canceling its tournament in Hong Kong next month because of civil unrest and safety concerns.