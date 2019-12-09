More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Eagles rally past Manning, Giants 23-17 in OT
Eli Manning isn't done yet. Neither are the Philadelphia Eagles.
Gophers
Fields, Hurts, Young join Burrow as Heisman Trophy finalists
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Ohio State teammates quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young will join LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as Heisman Trophy finalists.
Sports
Analysis: Russia scandal makes 'fair' a thing of the past
that notion of protecting the "innocent" Russian athletes who must be out there somewhere.
Sports
Anti-doping agency imposes 4-year ban on Russia
Russia was slapped Monday with a four-year ban from international sports events, including next summer's Tokyo Olympics, over a longstanding doping scandal, although its athletes will still be able to compete if they can show they are clean competitors.
Loons
Timeline of Russia's doping cases and cover-ups
The World Anti-Doping Agency has banned Russia from the Olympics and other major sporting events for four years, though many athletes will likely be allowed…