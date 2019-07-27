More from Star Tribune
Twins
Twins acquire veteran reliever Romo from Miami
The Twins gave up power-hitting prospect Lewin Diaz for 36-year-old righthander Sergio Romo.
Sports
Felix misses out on world spot in 400, finishes 6th
Allyson Felix downplayed any hint of disappointment.
Twins
Rookies Court, Nola each drive in 3, Mariners top Tigers 8-1
After spending eight years in the minors, Ryan Court started this season on an even lower rung — in an independent league, still hoping for his big chance.
MN United
Revolution beat Orlando City to push unbeaten streak to 11
Gustavo Bou scored three minutes into the match and the New England Revolution added three more goals in the second half to run its unbeaten streak to 11 games with a 4-1 victory over Orlando City on Saturday night.
Twins
Martinez, Benintendi hit homers, Red Sox pound Yankees 9-5
J.D. Martinez and Andrew Benintendi homered as the Boston Red Sox again hit balls all over and out of Fenway Park, battering the New York Yankees 9-5 Saturday.