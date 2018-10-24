More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Everything you need for Friday night's Gophers-Indiana game
Play-by-play, updated statistics, a Live Blog and more are a click away to help you follow Friday night's game at TCF Bank Stadium between Minnesota and Indiana.
Vikings
Griffen back at Vikings practice; Zimmer mum on when he'll play
Everson Griffen is scheduled to practice this afternoon, and coach Mike Zimmer said of the player's time away from the team: "I don't think it's as unique as we make it out to be."
Sports
Do the Vikings really need to run the ball more?
The most obvious change with the Vikings offense from last year to this year under new offensive coordinator John DeFilippo and new quarterback Kirk Cousins…
Vikings
AP source: Giants trade Harrison to Lions for 5th-round pick
The New York Giants are trading star defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison to the Detroit Lions, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
Sports
Fight regulators extend Nurmagomedov, McGregor suspensions
Nevada fight regulators extended the suspensions of UFC fighters Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, but allowed some prize money to be released to Nurmagomedov following a brawl inside and outside the octagon after their match in Las Vegas.
