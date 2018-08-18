More from Star Tribune
Twins
Carpenter earns first MLB win, Tigers top Twins 7-5
Mikie Mahtook hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning, rookie Ryan Carpenter earned his first big league win and the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 7-5 on Saturday night.
Twins
Musgrove frustrates Cubs, Pirates win 3-1 to end skid at 5
The Pittsburgh Pirates held the Chicago Cubs to one run for a third straight game.
Vikings
Souhan: Jaguars should try to land Bridgewater as a replacement for Bortles
Blake Bortles' play Saturday again inspired no confidence to a team with championship aspirations.
