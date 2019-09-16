More from Star Tribune
Lynx
Rookie of the Year Collier achieves goal she set at season's start
Over the course of 34 games, rookie Napheesa Collier played more minutes than anyone in the WNBA, flipping seamlessly for the Lynx between the two forward positions.
Twins
Tigers split with O's, remain on track for top draft pick
There was only one fitting way for a four-game series between the major leagues' worst teams to end — with no one winning.
Twins
Cubs 1B Rizzo diagnosed with moderate ankle sprain
When Anthony Rizzo went down in the infield grass at Wrigley Field, it looked bad for the big first baseman and the Chicago Cubs.
Vikings
AP source: Jaguars star Jalen Ramsey wants to be traded
Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey has requested a trade following a sideline argument with Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone.
Gophers
Coan looks to lead balanced offense against No. 11 Michigan
A new-look Wisconsin team will be set for Big Ten action when the 13th-ranked Badgers host No. 11 Michigan on Saturday.