More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: 'I want to be in Minnesota'
After the Vikings' 28-10 win against the Giants at MetLife Stadium, receiver Stefon Diggs confirmed the team fined him more than $200,000 and said he wants to stay in Minnesota.
Vikings
Vikings' Adam Thielen: "Pretty proud of the guys in this locker room"
Vikings receiver Adam Thielen discusses the team's 28-10 win over the Giants on Sunday.
Vikings
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: "This league will test you; I'm glad we got a win"
Kirk Cousins talks about the Vikings' 28-10 win over the Giants on Sunday, and bouncing back from a trying week following last Sunday's loss to the Bears.
Vikings
Vikings' Stefon Diggs makes amends after an expensive week
Stefon Diggs tried to close the chapter on his dissatisfaction with the Vikings offense by saying it "never" existed, which runs contrary to the unexcused absences that led him to pay more than $200,000 to the team.
Twins
Duvall, Braves rally in 9th to beat Cards 3-1, lead NLDS 2-1
Through injuries and slumps, demotions and disappointments, Dansby Swanson and Adam Duvall got ready for the big moment.