More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny, high of 42
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Dogs, high-tech tools used in Fla. bridge search
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed. Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Dave Downey said Thursday night that his crew is using high-tech listening devices, trained sniffing dogs and search cameras in a race to find anyone still alive in the rubble.
Vikings
Access Vikings: Dissecting the signing of Cousins
After a crushing loss in the NFC title game in Philadelphia, the Vikings sent another prominent message they're aiming for the Super Bowl next season.
Vikings
Cousins: 'I came here because of the chance to win'
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins spoke to the press Thursday afternoon at the team's new Eagan headquarters.
Gophers
Gophers women at NCAA tourney in Eugene
Gophers coach Marlene Stollings, Minnesota guards Kenisha Bell, Carlie Wagner and Destiny Pitts and Green Bay forward Lyndsey Robson talk Thursday at NCAA tournament in Eugene
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.