State + Local
Mpls. father pleads guilty to sex assault in 'house of horrors' case
A Minneapolis father has pleaded guilty to sexually and physically assaulting his twin teenage daughters and endangering a third child who lived in the home.
Local
Brooks: Superintendents break into song to break the news of another snow day
School leaders make the best call they can. And if they can, they turn the call into performance art.
West Metro
Richest city in U.S. got even richer for third straight year, data show
Also, the west-metro suburb of Medina made its debut in the top 100 of the annual Bloomberg Richest Places index.
Minneapolis
Almost 50,000 people now calling downtown Minneapolis home
The number of residents moving near city's center has risen for past decade.
Local
Jayme Closs finds comfort in the letters and gifts from strangers
The Barron, Wis., teen and her family posted a note of thanks on Facebook.
