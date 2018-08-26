More from Star Tribune
National
The Latest: McCain praised for helping Vietnam relations
The Latest on the death of Sen. John McCain (all times local):
National
Presidents, lawmakers laud McCain for devotion to country
Presidents and lawmakers from both parties honored Sen. John McCain's decades of service to his country in the hours after his death Saturday. President Donald Trump, who once criticized McCain for being taken prisoner during the Vietnam War, said his "deepest sympathies and respect" went out to McCain's family.
Politics
Video: The life of Sen. John McCain
In 1967, he was shot down over Vietnam. By 2008, he was making his second run for the presidency. Here's a look at the life of Sen. John McCain, who has died at age 81.
National
POW, hero, Sen. John McCain dies
McCain, who faced down his captors in a Vietnam prisoner of war camp and turned his rebellious streak into a 35-year political career, died at age 81 after battling brain cancer for more than a year. He was the GOP nominee for president in 2008, named in St. Paul.
National
Captivity, candor and hard votes: 9 moments that made McCain
John McCain lived most of his life in the public eye, surviving war, torture, scandal, political stardom and failure, the enmity of some colleagues and the election of President Donald Trump.
