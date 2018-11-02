More from Star Tribune
World
Correction: Migrant Caravan story
In a story Oct. 31 about Central American migrants traveling in a caravan through southern Mexico, The Associated Press erroneously reported that a woman who gave birth had been 28 weeks pregnant. She was 38 weeks pregnant.
World
The Latest: Mexican governor: Migrants are offered transport
The Latest on the caravans of migrants making their way through Mexico (all times local):
Minneapolis
U student told police she pleaded with billionaire, 'I don't want to do that'
The Hennepin County attorney is weighing whether to charge Richard Liu with a sexual assault
World
World Bank: Venezuela exodus costs Colombia up to $1 billion
The World Bank is estimating it will cost Colombia upward of $1 billion to tend to the surge of Venezuelan migrants fleeing their nation's economic and humanitarian crisis.
World
Third migrant caravan enters Mexico, heads for US border
A third caravan of migrants — this time from El Salvador — waded over the Suchiate River into Mexico on Friday, bringing another 1,000 to 1,500 people who want to reach the U.S. border.
