National
US expands 'Remain in Mexico' to dangerous part of border
The U.S. government on Friday expanded its policy requiring asylum seekers to wait outside the country to one of Mexico's most dangerous cities, where thousands of people are already camped, some for several months.
National
Correction: Puerto Rico-Protests-Miranda story
In a story July 17 about a New York City protest against Puerto Rico's governor, The Associated Press misidentified the status of Puerto Rico. It is a U.S. territory, not a country.
National
Police ID suspect in shooting of Arkansas sheriff's deputy
Authorities have identified the deceased suspect involved in a shooting in northern Arkansas in which a sheriff's deputy was killed.
National
Appeals court upholds Trump move to drop mine pollution rule
A U.S. appeals court panel has sided with the Trump administration, ruling that state and federal programs already in place ensure that mining companies take financial responsibility for future pollution cleanups.
TV & Media
'Titans' cast, crew heartbroken after crew member is killed
The producers of the web series "Titans" say the cast and crew are heartbroken after a special effects coordinator was killed while preparing for a stunt.