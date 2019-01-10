More from Star Tribune
St. Paul
With one year to go, Twin Cities Archdiocese is meeting court-ordered child protection measures
Judge told archdiocese officials they also must plan for the end of court oversight next year.
North Metro
Armchair naturalists help Minn. researchers classify more than 1 million nature photos
Researchers say the images capture the kinds of secret moments in animals' lives that humans rarely see.
Local
Sheriff: Jayme Closs found alive, suspect in custody
A 13-year-old northwestern Wisconsin girl who went missing in October after her parents were killed has been found alive in a rural town about an hour from her home, authorities said Thursday.
National
The Latest: Wisconsin couple describes finding Jayme Closs
The Latest on authorities in Wisconsin finding 13-year-old Jayme Closs alive nearly three months after her parents were killed and she disappeared (all times local):
North Metro
17-year-old dies after shooting in Fridley, police say
A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting Thursday night in Fridley, authorities said. Officers were called to the area near 6100 5th Street NE.…