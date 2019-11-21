Hardel Sherrell of Apply Valley died in the Beltrami County jail in 2018 while suffering from pneumonia. His mother alleges in a wrongful-death suit that staff left him unattended despite his pleas for help despite having complications from a rare immune system disorder.

