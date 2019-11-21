More from Star Tribune
Duluth
Duluth's Christmas City of the North Parade takes over downtown Friday
Now in its 61st year, the parade this year is dedicated to KBJR's longtime receptionist, who died last year.
Local
MSP Airport will reopen security checkpoint between hotel, Terminal 1
Airport leaders brokered a deal with TSA ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel season.
West Metro
Man's body found in Woodbury is believed to be Bloomington homicide victim
The 29-year-old had been missing for nearly a week; 3 people are in jail awaiting charges.
South Metro
Minnesota expands hunt for PFAS chemical contamination in water
Water tests for "forever chemicals" target Dakota, Olmsted, Stearns and St. Louis counties.
Duluth
Beloved Lake Superior Zoo tiger dies after battle with liver disease
Lana, a 15-year-old Amur tiger, was a friendly feline and zoo favorite for many.