Minneapolis
Minneapolis nonprofit awarded $5 million from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' fund to help homeless families
It's the largest foundation grant the nonprofit has ever received.
Minneapolis
For mom of Mpls. shooting victim, saving life is just half the battle
No arrests or motive have been announced in the May 14 shooting.
West Metro
Brawl inside North Memorial involving dozens has hospital on 90-minute lockdown
No injuries were reported, and rumors of gunfire proved false, the police chief said.
Local
Video shows alleged fatal neglect in Beltrami County jail
Hardel Sherrell of Apply Valley died in the Beltrami County jail in 2018 while suffering from pneumonia. His mother alleges in a wrongful-death suit that staff left him unattended despite his pleas for help despite having complications from a rare immune system disorder.
South Metro
Wrongful death suit claims Beltrami County jail ignored inmate's concerns
Del Shea Perry is calling for an investigation of the jail after her son died there last year despite raising alarms about his health issues.