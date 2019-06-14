More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Women strike in Switzerland for fairer pay, more equality
Women across Switzerland walked off the job, burned bras and blocked traffic Friday in a day of demonstrations to demand fairer pay, more equality and an end to sexual harassment and violence. It was the first such protests in the Alpine nation in 28 years.
World
High-rise fires still a major worry 2 years after Grenfell
Two years after a tower block fire in London killed 72 people, safety experts warned that hundreds of apartment buildings around Britain remain at risk of a similar devastating blaze.
World
US says video shows Iran removing mine from stricken tanker
The U.S. military released a video Friday it said showed Iran's Revolutionary Guard removing an unexploded limpet mine from one of the oil tankers targeted near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, suggesting Tehran wanted to hide evidence of its alleged involvement.
National
Trump: Iran a 'nation of terror,' was behind tanker attacks
Calling Iran "a nation of terror," President Donald Trump on Friday publicly accused the Persian Gulf country of responsibility for recent attacks on oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
World
Kazakh opposition leader vows continued efforts
The opposition figure who placed second in Kazakhstan's presidential election says he will work to solidify what he sees as a rising desire to challenge authorities in the country.