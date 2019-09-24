More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul Body camera video: 'Get away from me!' St. Paul officer screams before shooting man with knife
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul Body camera video: 'Get away from me!' St. Paul officer screams before shooting man with knife
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
St. Paul police release video of fatal shooting
Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, have released bodycam video of an officer fatally shooting a man moments after the officer's squad car was rear-ended.
Local
Video from St. Paul officer's body camera [Graphic language advisory]
Graphic language advisory: A St. Paul officer fired after the armed man rammed his police SUV on Sept. 15, investigators say.
St. Paul
Body camera video: 'Get away from me!' St. Paul officer screams before shooting man with knife
A rookie officer shot a 31-year-old man with a knife after he rammed a squad vehicle.
Variety
Minnesota college student charged in phony bomb threats
A Minnesota college student accused of calling in phony bomb threats targeting buildings where he was supposed to be attending class has been charged in federal court.
National
Evers to push for gun safety bills, medical marijuana
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers was cool to the idea of cutting taxes Tuesday as Republican leaders have floated, saying instead he wants the GOP-controlled Legislature to focus on passing gun control measures, criminal justice reform, expanding Medicaid and legalizing medical marijuana.