More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Pot group predicts $1B in Nevada tax revenue over 7 years
The state of Nevada could reap more than $1 billion from marijuana production, processing and robust sales during the first seven years of recreational pot sales, according to an industry group's economic analysis released Friday.
Nation
Militia offers to help stop caravan raise concern at border
Militia groups and far-right activists are raising money and announcing plans to head to the Mexican border to help stop the caravan of Central Americans, echoing President Donald Trump's attacks on the migrants making their way toward the U.S.
Nation
Debate erupts over Halloween costumes crossing racial lines
When Colorado attorney Jeff Schwartz asked his 7-year-old son what he wanted to dress as this Halloween, the answer was clear: his favorite movie superhero, "Black Panther."
National
Family of Botham Jean files suit against ex-Dallas cop
The family of a 26-year-old black man who was shot and killed in his own apartment by a white former Dallas police officer filed a federal lawsuit on Friday.
National
The Latest: New Chicago gangs case highlight social media
The Latest on Chicago gang activity (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.