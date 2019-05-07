More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: R. Kelly lawyer says he's waiting to get video
The Latest on the sexual abuse case against R&B singer R. Kelly (all times local):
National
Tennessee speaker calls lewd texts 'locker room talk'
Tennessee's House speaker says he was wrong to participate in lewd conversations about women with his former chief of staff and described the language as "locker room talk" between adult men.
TV & Media
Sandra Bland's own video of 2015 Texas traffic stop surfaces
Cellphone video recorded by Sandra Bland, a black woman found dead in a Texas jail following a confrontational 2015 traffic stop, shows for the first time her perspective as a white state trooper draws his stun gun and points it at close range while ordering her out of her car.
Variety
Meatsplainer: How new plant-based burgers compare to beef
If you want to skip meat, a new era of options is here.
National
Trial opens in sex-trafficking case against self-help guru
A federal prosecutor says a self-help guru used threats, "shame and humiliation" while grooming women for sex.