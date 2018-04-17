More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Starbucks to close stores for bias training
The Latest on the arrests of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks (all times local):
Bills to curtail LGBT rights are failing in US legislatures
In a striking shift from recent years, major legislation curtailing LGBT rights has been completely stymied in state capitols around the country this year amid anxiety by Republican leaders over igniting economic backlash if they are depicted as discriminatory.
Defense asks judge to lift house arrest for teen suspect
Defense attorneys are asking a judge to lift house arrest for a teen facing trial on charges she killed and buried her newborn baby near her family's southwestern Ohio home.
The Latest: Court strikes down Massachusetts stun gun ban
The Latest on the ruling by the supreme court of Massachusetts overturning the state's ban on stun guns. (all times local):
Jurors get case in nanny murder trial
Jurors must now decide whether a Manhattan nanny who slaughtered two children was too mentally ill to be held responsible for the killings.
