World
Thousands march as Catalonia marks secession vote date
Thousands of supporters of the secession of Catalonia from the rest of Spain marched in Barcelona on Tuesday to mark two years since a banned independence referendum that shook Spanish politics.
World
FIFA imposes life ban on former CONCACAF official Sanz
FIFA has imposed a life ban for bribery on Enrique Sanz, the former general secretary of North American soccer body CONCACAF.
World
The Latest: Protests in Iraq leave 2 dead, scores wounded
The Latest on anti-government protests in Iraq (all times local):
World
Anti-government protests in Iraq lead to clashes, killing 2
Iraqi security forces clashed with anti-government protesters in the capital and other provinces Tuesday, killing two people and injuring more than 200, according to officials.
World
Austrian far-right party suspends ex-leader in expenses spat
Austria's far-right Freedom Party said Tuesday that it is suspending former leader Heinz-Christian Strache amid an investigation into his expenses, a day after it suffered heavy losses in an early election.