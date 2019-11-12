More from Star Tribune
Local
Most Wisconsin schools, districts meet expectations
More Wisconsin schools and districts are meeting or exceeding expectations than last year as measured on report cards released publicly Tuesday by the state education department, although dozens of schools and one district received the lowest ranking.
National
Wisconsin Assembly votes to recognize National Bible Week
Republicans who control the Wisconsin state Assembly overwhelmingly voted Tuesday to officially recognize National Bible Week later this month, sparking another skirmish in the state over religion's role in government.
Local
Car crashes into school bus in Wisconsin; no students hurt
Authorities in southeastern Wisconsin say 10 elementary school students were not hurt when a car driven by a teenager lost control on a slick road and crashed into their school bus.
St. Paul
St. Paul police identify victims in weekend St. Paul, Minneapolis shootings
The city has recorded 30 homicides this year
National
Wisconsin Assembly passes bill helping hemp industry
The Wisconsin Assembly has approved a bill intended to help the state's industrial hemp industry as the program enters its second year.