More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
29 charges in Pittsburgh synagogue attack
A gunman believed to have spewed anti-Semitic slurs and rhetoric on social media barged into a Pittsburgh synagogue and opened fire, killing 11.
TV & Media
The Latest: Charges filed against suspected synagogue gunman
The Latest on a deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue (all times local):
Variety
Police boost patrols at synagogues after Pittsburgh shooting
Law-enforcement agencies around the U.S. deployed extra officers at synagogues and Jewish centers on Saturday in response to a shooting that claimed 11 lives at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
Variety
List of recent US attacks in which Jews were targeted
The Anti-Defamation League considers Saturday's attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue to be the deadliest on the Jewish community in U.S. history. Its death toll of…
Nation
Photos: Shooter opens fire at Pittsburgh synagogue
A shooter opened fire during a baby naming ceremony at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday, killing an unknown number of people and wounding six others including four police officers.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.