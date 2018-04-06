More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
'Butterfly boy' transplant recipient dies in Minneapolis
A transplant at the University of Minnesota offered hope, but Jonathan Pitre died after a series of complications.
Local
State says $63.4 million needed to upgrade treatment facilities
The situation has reached a crisis point, officials said, with heating systems, roofs and other critical infrastructure failing at several centers.
Local
Bad news for boaters: Ice-outs on Minnesota lakes behind schedule
No lakes have yet recorded ice-out so far, making for an unusually late season.
South Metro
Neighbors irked by bright lights at Vikings' new practice facility
They say the "light pollution" from the Eagan fieldhouse changes the character of their quiet neighborhood.
West Metro
Driver who had fled police is killed in Minnetonka crash
Officers had called off the chase just before the 2-vehicle crash. Another motorist was injured.
