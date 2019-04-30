More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Lima Group backs Guaidó in Venezuela unrest
The latest on the political crisis in Venezuela (all times local):
UN envoy optimistic of Syria constitution committee soon
The U.N. special envoy for Syria says he is "optimistic" an agreement can be reached on the long-sought formation of a committee to draft a new constitution for the war-torn country so it can meet this summer.
US weighs designating Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group
President Donald Trump and his national security team are weighing whether to designate the Muslim Brotherhood a foreign terrorist organization, the White House said Tuesday.
Clashes rock Venezuela as Guaido urges opposition uprising
Opposition leader Juan Guaidó took a bold step to revive his movement to seize power in Venezuela, taking to the streets Tuesday to call for a military uprising that drew quick support from the Trump administration but also fierce resistance from forces loyal to embattled socialist Nicolas Maduro.
Italy seeks to reclaim its cheese
ROME – The investigators say they have a duty to defend Italy’s national interests, and so they spend their days in a government office,…