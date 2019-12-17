More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
House passes measure to kill medical device tax
The measure, in the 2020 spending package, now goes to the Senate.
National
Convicted killer pardoned by Bevin declares innocence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. —A slew of last-minute pardons by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin stirred new controversy Tuesday as a clemency recipient whose family raised campaign…
Variety
NTSB: Icy conditions during deadly South Dakota plane crash
The pilot and a passenger of a small plane that crashed after taking off from a small South Dakota airport on Thanksgiving weekend, killing nine of 12 members of an Idaho family who were on board, spent three hours clearing snow and ice from the aircraft before departure, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report released Tuesday.
National
US senator proposes money, oversight to boost dam safety
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Tuesday called for more federal money and oversight to shore up the nation's aging dams following an Associated Press investigation…
National
AP count: Majority of House supports Trump's impeachment
President Donald Trump is on track to be impeached by the House with the majority now in favor ahead of voting, according to a running tally compiled by The Associated Press.