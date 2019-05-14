More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Retired fisherman saved plane crash passengers
The Latest on the midair collision of two sightseeing floatplanes in Alaska that killed six people (all times local):
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter both released from hospital
Former President Jimmy Carter has been released from a Georgia hospital after hip replacement surgery.
Firefighter killed, 3 injured in Wisconsin shooting
A police officer was among the injured in a shooting in Appleton, Wisconsin.
NYC Mayor de Blasio is seeking Democratic nod for president
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that he will seek the Democratic nomination for president, adding his name to an already long list of candidates itching for a chance to take on Donald Trump.
Author Richard Ford to be honored by Library of Congress
Richard Ford, whose novels include the Pulitzer Prize-winning "Independence Day," is being honored by the Library of Congress.