Nation
Sheriff: Alabama high school teacher was drunk in class
Authorities say an Alabama high school teacher was jailed for being drunk in class.
Nation
The Latest: Hospital: 1 dead after hit-run in San Francisco
The Latest on an altercation in San Francisco that led to a hit-and-run crash (all times local):
Nation
University of Michigan's outdoor drone lab takes flight
A dedicated outdoor space for testing autonomous aerial vehicles has taken flight at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
National
Judge allows Trump foreign gifts case to proceed
A federal judge Wednesday allowed Maryland and the District of Columbia to proceed with their lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of accepting unconstitutional gifts from foreign interests, but limited the case to the president's involvement with the Trump International Hotel in Washington.
National
Residents of US territory American Samoa sue for citizenship
John Fitisemanu, who works for a lab company in Utah, has paid U.S. taxes and been subject to American laws his whole life. But the 53-year-old father and husband isn't considered a U.S. citizen by the federal government because he was born in American Samoa, a U.S. territory and the only place in the country without automatic claim to citizenship. Now, he's suing to be recognized as an American.
