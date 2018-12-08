More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers wanted to avoid 'emotional letdown' vs. Arkansas State
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Jordan Murphy and Brock Stull talked with the media after Saturday's win vs. Arkansas State.
Forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 24
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
All aboard the North Pole Express
The North Pole Express takes passengers on a 1 mile train ride from Union Station in St. Paul to visit Santa at the North Pole.
Utah model for rape investigations results in higher conviction rate
Sex crimes consultant and former detective Justin Boardman experienced a life-changing event that resulted in important measures being instituted in rape investigations in Utah.
Morning forecast: Fog and clouds, high 24
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
