The U.S. military says a number of service members were killed Wednesday in an explosion while conducting a routine patrol in Syria - the first instance of U.S. casualties since President Donald Trump announced his intention to withdraw troops from the country last month.

The U.S. military says a number of service members were killed Wednesday in an explosion while conducting a routine patrol in Syria - the first instance of U.S. casualties since President Donald Trump announced his intention to withdraw troops from the country last month.