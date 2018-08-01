More from Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
Cottage Grove man keeps the fading art of yodeling alive
Even in the viral video age, there is an appreciative audience out there for the country western warble made popular in the 1930s and '40s.
West Metro
Excelsior Boulevard becomes laboratory for asphalt testing
Hennepin County and Cargill are paving a short section of the road to test a new mix of recycled asphalt.
West Metro
FBI: Minnesota mosque bomber took orders from 'higher-ups'
The Illinois weapons trial has been moved to November. The three men charged face charges in Minnesota, too.
Local
St. Cloud police: No truth to Facebook post about Somali man trying to abduct woman
Authorities are troubled by what they called a "dangerous false narrative" that spread fear and anxiety as it was passed around hundreds of times.
West Metro
Fort Snelling story widens with stories of slavery
Historian Joseph McGill will lecture and then sleep at the fort Saturday.
