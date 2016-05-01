The Heat crushed the Hornets 106-73 in Game 7 on Sunday. The Palm Beach Post's Jason Lieser and CineSport's Justin Termine recap the win and look ahead to the second-round series with the Raptors.

The Heat crushed the Hornets 106-73 in Game 7 on Sunday. The Palm Beach Post's Jason Lieser and CineSport's Justin Termine recap the win and look ahead to the second-round series with the Raptors.