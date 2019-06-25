More from Star Tribune
Local
Judge tosses former football players' lawsuit vs. U
The lawsuit sought unspecified damages for discrimination against the players after a woman alleged she was the victim of a gang rape in 2016. U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank said the players offered "no factual support for their allegations."
St. Paul
Air Force veteran from St. Paul among 11 killed in crash of skydiving plane in Hawaii
HONOLULU – A 28-year-old man from St. Paul who served in the Air Force was among 11 people who died in a plane crash…
National
Wisconsin Assembly passes state budget with some changes
The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly passed the state budget with no Democratic support on Tuesday, sending the $81 billion two-year spending plan on to the state Senate which was scheduled to give it final approval on Wednesday.
Local
Pastor faces unprecedented defrocking over LGBT stance
The Evangelical Covenant Church is voting over whether to evict a Minneapolis pastor and his entire church over support of the LGBT community. If evicted, it would be the first time in the denomination's more than 130-year history that a minister and congregation have been forced out.
National
Assembly passes Wisconsin budget with last-minute changes
Highlights of the last-minute changes approved by the Wisconsin Assembly before passing the two-year state budget on Tuesday: