Nonprofit that battled Minnesota in line to get state grants
A nonprofit collaborative working to lessen Minnesota's racial disparities through job training and education may be in line for $2 million from the Legislature despite past concerns from state officials about its performance and fiscal responsibility.
Can Milwaukee's communities of color cash in on the DNC?
It's more than a year away, but Milwaukee is preparing for perhaps the biggest party it's ever thrown.
Resellers search Wisconsin Goodwill outlet for valued junk
Turning $10 into $1,000. That's the goal of resellers.
What we learned Friday in court at Mohamed Noor's trial
Defense attorneys rested their case Friday, with rebuttal witnesses for the prosecution expected Monday and then closing arguments. Here are Friday's noteworthy developments: • Ex-Minneapolis…
U regents vote to keep names on Coffman Union, 3 other campus buildings
Regents voted 10-1 to preserve the former leaders' names, despite calls by U president, students and a faculty task force to change them.