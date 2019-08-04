More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Longtime NFL writer Banks dead at 56
Don Banks covered the Vikings for the Star Tribune from 1996 to 1999 before leaving for the Pioneer Press.
Outdoors
Beast of a portage heightens tension of BWCA adventure
Paths between lakes over which you carry your canoe and gear, portages are the measuring stick of a trip's rigor. Long Portage in the BWCA is the test of tests. (Part 3 of our series.)
Golf
Poston claims first PGA Tour victory at Wyndham Championship
J.T. Poston kept racking up birdies and pars — but no bogeys — at the Wyndham Championship. They added up to his first PGA Tour victory — and a first-time-in-decades achievement.
Golf
Shibuno holds off Salas to win Women's British Open
Hinako Shibuno of Japan finished with a birdie to win the Women's British Open by one shot over Lizette Salas on Sunday as she wrapped up a stunning major championship debut.
MN United
Finlay rewards Heath's confidence in him with converted penalty shot
Ethan Finlay went left – just inside the post – against former Columbus teammate Steve Clark, Portland's goalkeeper who dove and got a hand on Finlay's shot but couldn't stop it.