Twins
Bash away all: Twins flex their muscles against overmatched Mariners
The Twins became the highest-scoring team in the major leagues on Saturday night, blasted six home runs to take the top spot in that category, too, in an 18-4 rout of the Mariners, the Twins' fifth straight win.
Twins
Cron, Schoop homer twice in Twins 18-4 rout of Mariners
C.J. Cron and Jonathan Schoop each hit two home runs and Byron Buxton had a grand slam as part of the Minnesota Twins' best offensive output of the season, an 18-4 rout of the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.
Twins
Oliva joins Twins for 'first road trip in almost 30 years'
"I feel like a rookie again," the 80-year-old Twins Hall of Famer said.
Twins
Astros top Red Sox 7-3 for 10th straight win
Tyler White's two-run double capped a five-run first inning, Josh Reddick hit a solo homer and the Houston Astros kept rolling, beating the Boston Red Sox 7-3 Saturday night for their 10th straight victory.
Twins
Most impactful new Twins player? You have a long list to choose from
An injection of talent and new ideas has fueled the Twins to a hot start and one of the best records in MLB. It might be hard to pick just one, but let's try: Which new addition to the Twins has made the biggest impact in 2019?