Sports
Smith, Lehmann reduced to tears amid ball-tampering scandal
The fallout from the ball-tampering scandal in cricket reducedAustralia's two mosthigh-profile figures to tears Thursday, with captain Steve Smith apologizing to the nation and his…
Motorsports
F1 reserve driver Kubica says return to racing is possible
Last year's test drives for Renault have shown Robert Kubica that a return to Formula One racing is possible despite almost losing his right hand in a 2011 rally crash.
MN United
Loons step up, paying big for Colombian star Darwin Quintero
After failing at first, Minnesota United tried again, and the Loons will likely have their first high-profile signing within the week.
MN United
United prepares to sign Darwin Quintero
MN United fans welcomed the arrival of Darwin Quintero, a striker for Mexican team Club America, is expected to be United's first designated player, which is a talented and usually offensive player whom a team will pay beyond its usual salary cap limitations.
Twins
Rusty Staub, slugger who played 23 seasons, dies at 73
Rusty Staub, the orange-haired outfielder who became a huge hit with baseball fans in two countries during an All-Star career that spanned 23 major league seasons, died Thursday. He was 73.
