Brain scans may reveal concussion damage in living athletes
Researchers may be closing in on a way to check athletes while they're alive for signs of a degenerative brain disease that's been linked to…
National
Trump immigration push has White House power players at odds
As President Donald Trump rails against an influx of migrants at the border, two of his most influential White House power players are at odds over the future of his immigration policy.
Variety
California seeks death penalty in 'Golden State Killer' case
California prosecutors announced Wednesday they will seek the death penalty if they convict the man suspected of being the notorious "Golden State Killer" who eluded capture for decades.
National
Arizona House votes to repeal HIV/AIDS instruction law
Arizona lawmakers on Wednesday took a major step toward repealing a 1991 law that bars HIV and AIDS instruction that "promotes a homosexual lifestyle," a move prompted by the filing of a lawsuit by LGBT groups.
National
Lawyer: Challenge to NYC's vaccination order in the works
New York City's effort to halt a measles outbreak by ordering mandatory vaccinations in one Brooklyn neighborhood is facing opposition, with lawyers for parents opposed to vaccinations promising to file a lawsuit challenging the order by Friday.