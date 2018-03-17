More from Star Tribune
Wild
Wild will have break before plunging into crunch time
After hosting the Kings on Monday, the Wild has a four-day break in the schedule — a pause that looks uncharacteristic for the grind that's associated with March.
Wild
Wild beats Arizona for back-to-back road victories, playoff breathing room
Marcus Foligno scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period.
Twins
Twins aren't worried about Trevor Hildenberger's struggles
The sidearmer hasn't looked good his last few outings, but one seems to be concerned.
Vikings
Cousins has had a way of proving doubters wrong
Stubborn or just plain driven, new Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins doesn't like to take no for an answer
Sports
Loons send fans home happy with victory in TCF Bank opener
Despite the loss of star Kevin Molino, the Loons held off the Chicago Fire in front of 23,000.
