More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
Nation
Facebook's Zuckerberg admits mistakes, but no apology
Breaking five days of silence, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted mistakes and outlined steps to protect user data in light of a privacy scandal involving a Trump-connected data-mining firm.
World
Exit polls: Dutch vote on spying law too close to call
A left-wing environmentalist party scored strongly in key Dutch municipal elections Wednesday, exit polls suggest, while a referendum on a law granting intelligence agencies far-reaching powers to tap electronics communications was too close to call.
World
AP Explains: Why is Peru's president offering to resign?
Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has offered his resignation to the country's congress after several of the conservative leader's allies were caught on secretly shot videos allegedly trying to buy the support of an opposition lawmaker. The political drama, coming three weeks before U.S. President Donald Trump is set to visit Peru for a regional summit, threatens to thrust the country into a period of political instability.
World
US to consider Pacific Trade re-entry after other priorities
The United States will consider rejoining a sweeping free trade agreement of Pacific Rim countries after it deals with other priorities, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday.
World
Minnesota lawmakers urge Congress to withdraw security funding from Honduras
DFL legislators say the funding has contributed to human rights violations by the Honduran government.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.