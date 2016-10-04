After an early bye week, a healthier Packers team prepares for the Giants. The Journal Sentinel's Gary D'Amato and Liz Gonzales talk injuries, the Vikings and what it's like not leading the pack.

After an early bye week, a healthier Packers team prepares for the Giants. The Journal Sentinel's Gary D'Amato and Liz Gonzales talk injuries, the Vikings and what it's like not leading the pack.