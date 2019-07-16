Unbowed by searing criticism, President Donald Trump on Monday defended his tweet calling on four Democratic congresswomen of color to go back to their "broken and crime infested" countries, even though all of the women are American citizens and three were born in the U.S.

Unbowed by searing criticism, President Donald Trump on Monday defended his tweet calling on four Democratic congresswomen of color to go back to their "broken and crime infested" countries, even though all of the women are American citizens and three were born in the U.S.