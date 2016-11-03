More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Dead man walking: Court rejects Romanian's claim he's alive
A Romanian court has rejected a man's claim that he's alive, after he was officially registered as deceased.
World
Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing retires shy of 90th birthday
Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, whose rags-to-riches story paralleled the spectacular rise of the Asian financial center, said Friday he will retire as chairman of his sprawling conglomerate and hand control to his eldest son.
World
Afghan official: Body of abducted UN driver found in Kabul
The body of a U.N. driver who was abducted together with a female U.N. employee and her child was found in Kabul on Friday, in the same location where the three Afghans were abducted two months ago, the city's police chief said.
World
Greek court again rejects Turkish servicemen's extradition
A Greek court on Friday rejected another request from Turkey for the extradition of eight Turkish servicemen who fled to Greece in July 2016 after a failed military coup.
World
Talks on Iran nuclear deal amid questions on US commitment
Talks on the Iran nuclear deal got underway in Vienna on Friday amid growing questions about the U.S. commitment to the plan.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.