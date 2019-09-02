More from Star Tribune
Twins
LEADING OFF: DeGrom-Scherzer, Encarnación set, Dorian effect
A look at what's happening around the majors today:PAIR OF ACESIt's a marquee matchup when Jacob deGrom starts for the Mets against Max Scherzer at…
Vikings
Prolific TE Kittle takes as much in blocking as receiving
No tight end has ever been as prolific with the ball in his hands as George Kittle was for the San Francisco 49ers last season when he used his speed and ability to run after the catch to record the most yards receiving ever in a season for a tight end.
Sports
Federer can be oldest male Slam semifinalist since Connors
Roger Federer resumes his bid for his first U.S. Open title in 11 years with a quarterfinal under the lights at night against unseeded Grigor Dimitrov.
Gophers
No. 9 Notre Dame pulls away from Louisville 35-17
Briefly caught off guard by Louisville's intensity, Notre Dame turned up its energy as well to take control with big plays.
Sports
The Latest: Canadian teen Andreescu reaches U.S. Open quarters
The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):