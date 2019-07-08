More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Culver reportedly won't suit up for Wolves in Vegas
The Wolves are being cautious with the newly signed first-round pick.
Wolves
Scoggins: Wolves must guard against losing Towns in superteam fray
The onus lies on new Wolves President Gersson Rosas to build a roster that wins enough to keep Karl-Anthony Towns excited, happy and optimistic about the organization's direction.
Wolves
Rosas: Wolves are making 'bets' with some signings
President Gersson Rosas said the Timberwolves are taking calculated risks with some of their signings this offseason.
Sports
Minnesota Scene: Jalen Suggs leads Under-19 team to championship in Greece
Minnehaha Academy rising senior Jalen Suggs scored 15 points to help lead USA Basketball to a 93-79 victory over Mali on Sunday to win…
Wolves
T-wolves finalize acquisition of 6 players, including Layman
The Minnesota Timberwolves have finalized the acquisition of six players for roster depth and reserve roles, including a sign-and-trade deal with Portland for forward Jake Layman.